MMOCoin (MMO) Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $407,639.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MMOCoin

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

