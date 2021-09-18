Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mmtec during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Mmtec by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mmtec in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 55,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,010. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.