Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

