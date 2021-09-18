MonaCoin (MONA) Trading 5.5% Higher This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $104.06 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,893.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.24 or 0.07135041 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00375262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.53 or 0.01322769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00117988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.46 or 0.00560528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.12 or 0.00493000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00364163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006563 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

