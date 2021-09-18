Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:MONDY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.09. 5,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.4674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

