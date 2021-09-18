MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $647,144.97

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $647,144.97 and $2,129.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00017586 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007551 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

