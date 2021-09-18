Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Monroe Capital worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

