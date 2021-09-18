Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Short Interest Update

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 944,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

