Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $370.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.45. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

