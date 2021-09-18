Moonriver Price Hits $400.59 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Moonriver has a market cap of $600.88 million and $27.85 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $400.59 or 0.00827403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

