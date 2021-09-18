Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.20% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.