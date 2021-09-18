Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $73.82 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

