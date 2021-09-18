Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,045,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 552,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

