Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,486 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

MRVL stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

