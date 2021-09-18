Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 938 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS opened at $175.26 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.