More Coin (MORE) Price Up 2.8% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $132,188.24 and $284.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00131826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

