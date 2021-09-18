Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Up 58.6% in August

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,900 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTN. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,621,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,835,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,157,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Motion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

