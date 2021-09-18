MovieBloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.18 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

