mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001994 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.