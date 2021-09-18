mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.01

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $143,624.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.89 or 1.00083984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00083519 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00066837 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001138 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.