MX Token Market Cap Tops $170.05 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. One MX Token coin can now be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX Token has a total market capitalization of $170.05 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MX Token has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 559,298,358 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX Token

