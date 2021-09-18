My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $2.32 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00120630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00173615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.14 or 0.07114588 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,912.95 or 0.99814636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.75 or 0.00851529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.