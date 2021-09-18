Mysterium (MYST) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $42,543.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

