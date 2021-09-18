Mysterium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,464.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $7,464.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

