MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, MyWish has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $1.61 million and $5,256.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046792 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

