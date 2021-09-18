Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

