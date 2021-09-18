NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.84

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and traded as high as $26.70. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 38,071 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 226.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers.

