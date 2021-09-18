Name Change Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $105,288.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,510,076 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

