Nano (NANO) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.51 or 0.00011378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $734.70 million and $16.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,459.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.04 or 0.07183380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00377099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.50 or 0.01303141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.46 or 0.00558120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00495019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00357146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006271 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

