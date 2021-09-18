Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nanosonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.93 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NNCSF remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Nanosonics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $6.17.

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

