NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last Week

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00071900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00122429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00173595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.98 or 0.07191657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,365.11 or 0.99521352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.28 or 0.00850404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002668 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

