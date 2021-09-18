National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,352 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.56 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

