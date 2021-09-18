National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after purchasing an additional 266,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

