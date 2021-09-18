National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,540,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

