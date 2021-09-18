National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT opened at $146.10 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 332.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

