National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after buying an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,945,000 after buying an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.