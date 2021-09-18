National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

