National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 838,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.76 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,740,070 shares of company stock worth $347,856,207 over the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.