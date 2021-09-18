National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $116.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

