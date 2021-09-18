National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.