National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,085 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 479.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after buying an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $6,946,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,307,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 368,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

