National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,240 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

DraftKings stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.22. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,998,367 shares of company stock worth $273,249,830. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

