National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 155.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $275.66 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,313 shares of company stock valued at $86,202,144 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

