National Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,145 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,145 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Vaxart worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $8.41 on Friday. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

