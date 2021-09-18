National Fuel Gas Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years.

NFG stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

