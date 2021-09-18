Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NTCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $26,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,387,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 63,763 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Natura &Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 805,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

