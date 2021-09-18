Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NTCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.73.
Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts expect that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Further Reading: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.