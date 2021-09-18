Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.08

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as low as $9.95. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 499,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $231.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 187,951 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.