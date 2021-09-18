Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Nautilus posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 850,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,035. The company has a market capitalization of $330.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

