NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,957,953 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.36% of NCR worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NCR by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NCR by 496.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.