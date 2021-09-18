NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,565.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut NEC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NIPNF traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. NEC has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

